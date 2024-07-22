Delta to waive price difference for passengers impacted by IT outage who rebook flights

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is offering more options for passengers who were impacted by the IT outage over the weekend.

The airline says it is “waiving the price difference for passengers” who rebook between now and July 27.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement on the airline’s website, “A travel waiver, which offers customers the ability to make a one-time change to their itinerary, is in effect. The fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before July 27, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.”

On Sunday morning, Delta was “offering an acknowledgment” to passengers affected by the cancellations across the country after nearly 300 Delta flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport alone.

“We’re sorry for this inconvenience – canceling a flight is always our last resort and isn’t taken lightly,” the lengthy statement read in part. “Delta is communicating directly with significantly impacted customers via email Sunday offering an acknowledgment of the disruption, an apology and the issuance of SkyMiles Program miles or a travel voucher.”

RELATED STORIES:

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin even spoke with travelers at the airport on Sunday morning and said they had to sleep on the floor.

Delta is also offering SkyMiles Program miles and covering eligible expenses for hotel, meal and ground transportation.

If you are not able to reschedule by that date, you can cancel your reservation and keep the money to use for a new flight that has to be booked within one year.

Also, if you want your money back, you can request a cash refund.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hundreds of flights canceled on Sunday at Atlanta's airport due to IT outage

©2024 Cox Media Group