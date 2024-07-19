Ground stops issued for multiple airlines amid communications systems issues

ATLANTA — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Allegiant Airlines have issued ground stops for all flights as communications systems caused by computer outages persist.

ABC News reports that three airlines requested ground stops from the Federal Aviation Administration early Friday morning.

Allegiant Airlines also has a communications outage and their website is down. An FAA status page shows their flights were also issued a ground stop Friday morning.

We’re LIVE at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with the growing number of flights impacted, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Microsoft’s Azure status page shows new details about issues impacting online systems around the world, saying “We’ve been made aware of an issue impacting Virtual Machines running Windows, running the CrowdStrike Falcon agent, which may encounter a bug check (BSOD) and get stuck in a restarting state. We’re aware of this issue and are currently investigating potential options Azure customers can take for mitigation.”

The Associated Press has reported the technical outages were also impacting some banks on Friday morning. The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, the AP reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Associated Press has reported the technical outages were also impacting some banks on Friday morning. The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, the AP reported.

The ground stops follow similar issues at Frontier Airlines from overnight, which were attributed to an issue related to an outage of services from Microsoft.

Frontier Airlines issued the following statement overnight to ABC News saying:

“Frontier Airlines’ flight operations are currently being impacted by a major Microsoft technical outage. The airline has initiated a ground stop and is working with outside vendors to restore normal operations. We will share additional information as it becomes available.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Later on Thursday, Frontier provided an update, saying “The ground stop has been lifted and our systems are gradually normalizing. We are in the process of resuming flight operations.”

CNN also reported that Frontier told customers it would be offering refunds to customers inconvenienced by the issue.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the other airlines for more information on the ground stops, as well as Microsoft for additional information about the technical systems issues and their impacts.

United Airlines statement:

“A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United. While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations.”

American Airlines statement:

“We’re aware of a technical issue with CrowdStrike that is impacting multiple carriers. American is working with CrowdStrike to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” American Airlines told Channel 2 Action News. “A ground stop is currently in place, impacting departing flights,” and they “are in contact with our planes currently in flight.”

Delta Air Lines statement:

“All Delta flights are paused as we work through a vendor technology issue. Any customers whose flights are impacted will be notified by Delta via the Fly Delta app and text message. Customers should use the Fly Delta app for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams work through this issue. Reports indicated that other airlines may also be impacted.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton jail officials show Channel 2 issues that caused CO leaks that sent employees to hospital

©2024 Cox Media Group