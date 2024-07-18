“Totally duping the public:” Butcher’s blind test reveals some chain restaurants are swapping steaks

ATLANTA — Steak is expensive so you want to make sure you get what you pay for when you order one in a restaurant.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi found out some chain restaurants are swapping out filet mignon for less expensive cuts of steak.
“If you order a filet, you get sirloin and it looks nothing like the picture on the menu,” said Helen Blythe-Hart, a steak lover.
She said she is tired of ordering filets in chain restaurants in south metro Atlanta and getting a much cheaper cut of steak.
“So, people are paying $26, $27, $30 for essentially a piece of hamburger that’s not ground,” said Blythe-Hart.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News decided to test out what steaks the restaurants are actually serving.
We ordered five filets online: one from Carrabba’s Italian Grill, two from two different Outback Steakhouse locations and two from two different LongHorn Steakhouse locations.
We took the steaks to a professionally-trained chef and butcher with 15 years of experience. What he found when he did a blind test, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.
MORE 2 INVESTIGATES
- Lawsuit: Money families set aside to pay surrogates instead used to fund woman’s rap ambitions
- Homeowners says its ‘hell’ living next to house taken over by squatters
- People who gave Atlanta real estate investor money say they are out tens of thousands of dollars
©2024 Cox Media Group