“Totally duping the public:” Butcher’s blind test reveals some chain restaurants are swapping steaks

ATLANTA — Steak is expensive so you want to make sure you get what you pay for when you order one in a restaurant.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi found out some chain restaurants are swapping out filet mignon for less expensive cuts of steak.

“If you order a filet, you get sirloin and it looks nothing like the picture on the menu,” said Helen Blythe-Hart, a steak lover.

She said she is tired of ordering filets in chain restaurants in south metro Atlanta and getting a much cheaper cut of steak.

“So, people are paying $26, $27, $30 for essentially a piece of hamburger that’s not ground,” said Blythe-Hart.

Channel 2 Action News decided to test out what steaks the restaurants are actually serving.

We ordered five filets online: one from Carrabba’s Italian Grill, two from two different Outback Steakhouse locations and two from two different LongHorn Steakhouse locations.

We took the steaks to a professionally-trained chef and butcher with 15 years of experience. What he found when he did a blind test, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

