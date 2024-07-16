Guns, blight and drugs: Homeowners says its ‘hell’ living next to house taken over by squatters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say a nuisance group of squatters have pointed a gun at a homeowner’s head and are doing drugs.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was in DeKalb County, where some squatters have left the rental home on Huxly Road, but some have tried to return.

Lincoln was at the home Tuesday, where glass had been shattered in the squatter’s efforts to get inside.

Desmond French and other homeowners who live in the cul-de-sac say they are fed up with the dangerous activity. French said he had a scary encounter with one squatter after he told the man to get away from the home.

“The guy hops out the passenger seat and pulls a gun out on me,” French said. “There’s been multiple incidents since I’ve been living here.”

Ray Petted lives next door to the home and said the problem has become so bad he’s installed surveillance cameras and flood lights around his property.

“If you go to police, they threaten you,” Petted said.

Lincoln asked Petted what it was like living next to the property.

“Hell,” he said.

Petted took pictures of strangers going inside the home. He said he and his neighbors have witnessed fights, prostitution and blight.

After the latest round of squatters moved out, Petted took pictures of the inside of the property, which is managed by Sylvan Realty, an Atlanta-based residential home company.

The company did place letters around the property to prevent squatters from returning. The letter said they’ve resecured the property and individuals should not attempt to enter.

Lincoln has reached out the Sylvan Realty for a comment but they have not responded.

