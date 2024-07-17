Inmate on the run after walking away from GA work detail

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency manhunt is underway after an inmate managed to walk away from his work detail in northeast Georgia.

On Monday, around 2:30 p.m., Bruce Douglas Partin, Jr., 39, a trustee with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office was working at the county dump off Highway 288.

Deputies said Partin walked away from the work detail duty into the woods.

Partin was housed in the Towns County Detention Center and awaiting his court appearance for charges on two counts of burglary, probation violation, theft by taking, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

On Tuesday, around 1:20 p.m., Partin was spotted on a trail camera at the end of Ivy Mountain Road, in the Fodder Creek area.

Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Natural Resources are assisting in the search.

The TCSO is offering a $500.00 reward for information leading to his arrest. He currently remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Towns County Sheriff’s Office at 706-896-4444.

