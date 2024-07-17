Pregnant Gwinnett teen’s body found in woods, ex-boyfriend charged with lying to police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family members found the body of a pregnant 16-year-old in Gwinnett County woods. Police have now charged her ex-boyfriend with lying to them.

Mia Campos’ family called 911 after they found the teen’s body around 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said her body was in a wooded area just off Stephens Road in Loganville.

Campos’ family said she had left the house sometime Sunday night with someone but never returned home. Her family tracked down her cellphone to the woods where they found her body.

The medical examiner’s office did an autopsy and ruled her death was a homicide. Investigators have not released a cause of death.

Police interviewed Jesus Monroy, Campos’ ex-boyfriend. On Wednesday, they charged him with giving false statements to police. No other charges have been announced.

Campos’ mother set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“Mia, my daughter, the girl of my eyes, my baby, has passed away with her son in her belly. I ask God to watch over her and her baby, now she and my grandson are in heaven with God. With all my heart ♥️ I ask you for help to give her and her baby a dignified burial,” Miriam Zarate wrote.

Tom Wages Funeral Home is handling her service.

