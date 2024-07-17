21-year-old graduate of metro Atlanta high school stabbed to death in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — A 21-year-old metro Atlanta woman and college student was stabbed to death in Montgomery, Alabama earlier this week.

Tiana Dye, who graduated from Riverdale High School in Clayton County, was found with stab wounds around 10:45 a.m. on July 14, according to the Montgomery Independent. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police are still searching for the person who stabbed her.

Dye was entering her final semester at Alabama State University.

“Tiana Dye’s life was unjustifiably cut short this past Sunday and her family is in need of some additional support if you are able to do so,” officials from Riverdale High School said on social media.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by friends, Dye was a proud member of the honor society at ASU and was a member of the University’s NAACP chapter.

“Balancing her academic responsibilities, she also worked to support herself, embodying the spirit of resilience and determination,” Danielle Luckett wrote. “Tiana Dye leaves behind a legacy of achievement and inspiration for her peers and community.”

