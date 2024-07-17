Person found shot to death, road shut down in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police confirmed that officers found a person dead in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach reported from Cato Street where police put up crime scene tape in front of a home.
Gehlbach saw homicide detectives arrived at the scene just before 6 a.m.
Just before 7 a.m., police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person died in a shooting.
Investigators have not released the victim’s name or age. What led up to the shooting is unclear.
