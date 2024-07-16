Mom says Dolce & Gabbana birthday earrings worth thousands are missing in the mail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County mother says a pair of three-thousand-dollar gold and diamond studded, Dolce and Gabbana earrings that her adult children bought for her birthday, disappeared after arriving at the post office on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

“I got a note on the door saying that I can come pick up the earrings. When I got there, the lady at the post office was the only person there. It was a long line. She was frustrated. She looked for the earrings, she really looked for them and said ‘I’m sorry Ms. Taylor, I can’t find them. They’re not here.” Gloria Taylor told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

She turned to the post office a couple of days later to see if her package had been located, but the doors were locked.

“This is crazy, they have got to do better,” Taylor said.

Across the metro Atlanta area, people have been posting complaints online about post offices suddenly closed without notice on weekdays. The USPS has been besieged with mail and package delivery issues as it struggles with fewer workers and efforts to consolidate locations to save money.

At the Fulton Industrial Boulevard post office, the outer lobby was open, but the inner lobby and customer service counter was closed, even though the sign said it should be open. No explanation for the closing was posted.

Customers who stopped by to mail packages expressed their frustration.

“It’s closed! This is the second one I have been to today,” Courtney Lyman said.

Another said he had been to same post office several times, hoping to mail a package.

“This is my third day here, trying to drop something off, and here we go again,” Dexter Riley said.

Taylor told Regan she would like to get the earrings, which hold precious sentimental value, but there’s more important matters at stake with ongoing postal service problems.

“It’s not even about the earrings, it’s about these people out here needing their medications and social security checks. Thats not fair,” she said.

A USPS representative said they will look in the matter of the missing package containing the earrings.

