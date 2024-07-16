11 arrested after theft investigation in north central Georgia

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia sheriff’s offices teamed up for a theft investigation, resulting in nearly a dozen arrests.
On Monday morning, the Barrow County and Walton County Sheriff’s Offices conducted a search warrant at a home on Bethlehem Church Road.
Both agencies were involved in a theft investigation.
The following were arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- Crystal Green, 43, was charged with trafficking meth and obstruction
- Kenneth Green, 37, was charged with with obstruction
- Mary Franklin, 41, was charged with possession of meth
- Ricky Green, 33, was charged with theft by receiving and obstruction
- Jonathan Martin, 38, was charged with two counts of probation and obstruction
- Tammy Harrison, 55, was charged with probation violation and obstruction
- Herbert Arwood, 61, was charged with probation violation and obstruction
- Cassidy Black, 29, was charged with obstruction
- Ashley Thomas, 40, was charged with obstruction
- Raymond Mester, 37, was charged with obstruction
- Christopher Hall,51, was charged with obstruction.
The suspects were booked into the Barrow County Detention Center and await their first appearance. Authorities said no other details will be released at this time.
