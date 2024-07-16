11 arrested after theft investigation in north central Georgia

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia sheriff’s offices teamed up for a theft investigation, resulting in nearly a dozen arrests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday morning, the Barrow County and Walton County Sheriff’s Offices conducted a search warrant at a home on Bethlehem Church Road.

Both agencies were involved in a theft investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Crystal Green, 43, was charged with trafficking meth and obstruction

Kenneth Green, 37, was charged with with obstruction

Mary Franklin, 41, was charged with possession of meth

Ricky Green, 33, was charged with theft by receiving and obstruction

Jonathan Martin, 38, was charged with two counts of probation and obstruction

Tammy Harrison, 55, was charged with probation violation and obstruction

Herbert Arwood, 61, was charged with probation violation and obstruction

Cassidy Black, 29, was charged with obstruction

Ashley Thomas, 40, was charged with obstruction

Raymond Mester, 37, was charged with obstruction

Christopher Hall,51, was charged with obstruction.

The suspects were booked into the Barrow County Detention Center and await their first appearance. Authorities said no other details will be released at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Stuff the Bus 2024: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed

©2024 Cox Media Group