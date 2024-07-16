3-year-old GA girl dies in “freak accident,” family says

VILLA RICCA, Ga. — A Georgia community is rallying around the family of a 3-year-old girl who died in what her parents called a “freak accident.”

Henlee Grace died Sunday night, according to her family. Her father, Tayler Everett, said on social media that she died in a freak accident in just 90 seconds. The family didn’t give any other details about the accident.

Now, the West Georgia community is rallying around her family to help with funeral expenses and support her parents as they grieve.

“Henlee was a 3-year-old little girl that was so full of life and laughter. She passed away suddenly Sunday night and we would like to help the family out with expenses,” a friend, Hannah Watson, wrote on Facebook.

Friends and family are hosting a one-pitch softball tournament on Sunday, July 28, that will benefit the family.

Multiple West Georgia businesses, including Shuckers Oyster House and Scott Evans Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge have also teamed up for a raffle.

Friends said on Facebook that Henlee’s mother, Ashleigh Forgeur, works three jobs to support her children.

“My baby… My sour patch... This can’t be real... my sweet baby. I can’t even put this into words,” Forgeur wrote on Facebook. “She is gone... My baby is gone! I am completely heartbroken.”

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

Everett also shared the GoFundMe for another 3-year-old girl who died in the same area on the same weekend. Kinley Nicole Anderson slipped off a dock into Weiss Lake in Alabama on Saturday.

“Praying for this sweet family,” Everett wrote. “I can honestly say I feel the pain they are going through and do not wish it on my worst enemy. May god welcome this beautiful little blonde baby next to my sweet Henlee Grace.”

You can donate to Henlee Grace’s GoFundMe HERE and Kinley Nicole’s HERE.

