GBI investigating shooting involving a deputy in Banks County

BANKS COUNTY, Ga.. — The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a shooting involving a deputy on Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about an “active investigation” in the area of Cedar Drive in Alto.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer is on the way to scene. LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was called out by the sheriff’s office for a shooting investigation.
The GBI and Banks County Sheriff have not released details on what led up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- What we’ve learned about Monday night’s I-85 shutdown, massive police presence
- ‘Humiliated:’ Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed, removed from United flight
- Georgia lawmaker calls JD Vance a ‘sell out,’ and a triumph for ‘angry jerks everywhere’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group