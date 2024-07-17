Weather

Scattered storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning expected this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Be ready for another hot and humid day along with more scattered showers and storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking storms developing this afternoon.

Monahan says the storms will have heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday.

  • Scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon
  • More widespread storms Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front moves toward the area
  • Falling temperatures: Highs in the 80s after today through the weekend
  • Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

