Scattered storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning expected this afternoon

Be ready for another hot and humid day along with more scattered showers and storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking storms developing this afternoon.
Monahan says the storms will have heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday.
- Scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon
- More widespread storms Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front moves toward the area
- Falling temperatures: Highs in the 80s after today through the weekend
- Scattered showers and storms through the weekend
