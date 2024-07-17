Scattered storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning expected this afternoon

Be ready for another hot and humid day along with more scattered showers and storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking storms developing this afternoon.

Monahan says the storms will have heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms, mainly this afternoon

More widespread storms Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front moves toward the area

Falling temperatures: Highs in the 80s after today through the weekend

Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

