Felon convicted again after bringing guns to Reinhardt University campus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a convicted felon had pled guilty again after bringing weapons onto a Cherokee County college campus.

Joshua Timothy Rex entered a guilty plea on Tuesday for bringing two guns with him to Reinhardt University while on his way to confront a student, the USDOJ said.

“Rex posed a serious threat to the public,” Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons said. “Identifying and apprehending Rex shows that ATF and our law enforcement partners will continue to utilize all resources to protect the community.”

Rex was banned from owning or having guns due to his previous felony drug conviction record and another conviction for domestic violence.

Despite that, USDOJ said he drove to Reinhardt University in Cherokee County on July 20, 2024 with two fully loaded guns and extra ammunition.

Members of law enforcement got an alert that Rex was heading to campus with “apparent violent intentions” and were able to intercept him as he arrived.

He was arrested at the time for driving under the influence of alcohol and bringing firearms to the campus.

USDOJ said Rex told federal agents “that he had armed himself in anticipation of an encounter with a Reinhardt University student.”

“Rex is a repeat violent offender who placed the citizens of Cherokee County and the Reinhardt University community at serious risk by bringing guns to campus in anticipation of an encounter with a student,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. said. “We are relieved that local law enforcement intervened before Rex harmed anyone, and we are grateful for the collaborative efforts of our federal and local law enforcement partners who aided this successful prosecution.”

Now that he’s pled guilty, he awaits a sentencing hearing in federal court. He’s expected to appear before a judge on July 9.

