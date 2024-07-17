2-year-old Georgia boy falls out of moving vehicle

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 19-year-old father is facing several charges after Valdosta police say his child fell out of a moving vehicle.

On Monday, at 5 p.m., Valdosta E911 received a call about a 2-year-old child falling out of a vehicle.

Multiple first responders went to Bemiss Road to provide care to the child, who police said had visible injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned the child’s father, Frank Feacher, 19, was driving the vehicle north on Bemiss Road with his three children in the backseat in car seats.

According to Valdosta officials, Feacher was turning left onto Inner Perimeter Road, when the back door of the vehicle opened and the two-year-old fell out and landed on the road.

The child was still in his car seat.

While VPD inspected the car seats, they discovered none of the three were properly secured.

The child was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

After obtaining warrants, police met Feacher at his home and arrested him.

He was charged with reckless conduct, driving while his license was suspended and child restraint not being used properly.

Feacher was booked into the Lowndes County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or online.

