Large hail, tornadoes from severe weather in last 11 days

We had three major severe weather outbreaks in metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the last 11 days.

Two of those storms produced seven confirmed tornadoes, which were confined to the south metro area. That caused a significant impact in some of our local communities.

On Thursday evening and into the night, we had significant areas of wind damage and large hail. People in Cherokee County saw hail the size of tennis balls.

Typically, the hail we get in Georgia would be pea sized or occasionally marble sized.

In this case, we had quarter (1 inch in diameter), golf ball (1 3/4 inch) and even tennis ball sized (2 1/2 inches). Anything from an inch in diameter or larger can cause significant damage.

