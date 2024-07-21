‘We’re sorry:’ Delta offers ‘acknowledgment’ to passengers stranded at Atlanta airport for days

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is “offering an acknowledgment” to passengers affected by hundreds of cancellations at airports across the country.

On Sunday morning, nearly 300 Delta flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport alone.

Just before Noon on Sunday, Delta spokespeople shared an updated statement on the global IT outage with Channel 2 Action News that detailed what they plan to do for affected customers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’re sorry for this inconvenience – canceling a flight is always our last resort and isn’t taken lightly,” the lengthy statement read in part. “Delta is communicating directly with significantly impacted customers via email Sunday offering an acknowledgment of the disruption, an apology and the issuance of SkyMiles Program miles or a travel voucher.”

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at the world’s busiest airport on Sunday morning where she spoke with travelers who say they’ve been left stranded at the airport, some of whom have been stuck there for days.

“It just seems like nobody cares about us. We’re sleeping on the floor. There’s kids sleeping on the floor and no one’s done anything about it,” traveler Anthony Augugliaro said.

RELATED STORIES:

Augugliaro said he and his party got three food vouchers worth $12 and a hotel voucher, but when they got to the hotel, there weren’t any rooms available.

Delta’s statement goes on to say that they are extending travel waivers to all passengers who booked travel from July 19 through 21 if they rebook travel for before July 26.

They say they are also issuing SkyMiles Program miles or travel vouchers, as well as covering eligible expenses for hotel, meal and ground transportation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hundreds of flights canceled on Sunday at Atlanta's airport due to IT outage

©2024 Cox Media Group