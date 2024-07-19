LIST: What places are impacted by IT outages in metro Atlanta?

ATLANTA — A widespread IT outage isn’t just impacting the airlines. It’s also hitting several businesses and agencies across metro Atlanta.

The outage is related to issue that is blocking access to Microsoft apps and services after CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity firm, pushed out an update.

Here’s a list of what has been impacted so far. This list will be updated as Channel 2 Action News receives more information.

DeKalb County 911

DeKalb County confirmed it is experiencing issues with some of its computers and is working on fixes. A county news release says E911 department is still able to receive and dispatch calls.

Emory Healthcare

Emory says their hospitals and clinics are open. A spokesperson said

“Procedures at Ambulatory Surgery Centers and hospitals are delayed until our systems are stabilized,” the hospital said in a statement. “Patients are encouraged to use MyChart to manage appointments.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to patients, families, and visitors.”

Georgia Department of Driver Services

A DDS spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News that its services are unavailable statewide. Someone who scheduled a road test for Friday can still do the test, but won’t get their card until the outage is resolved.

Georgia Aquarium

Online ticket purchases for the Georgia Aquarium are down. The aquarium says it will be open today, but guests who don’t have tickets already will have to purchase them at the main entrance.

Guests who purchased their tickets before the outage don’t need to do anything, a Georgia Aquarium spokeswoman said.

Georgia Department of Revenue:

“Our Georgia Tax Center and DRIVES applications are down this morning due to a worldwide outage. We encourage our customers to check back later,” the department posted on X.

Grady Memorial Hospital:

“Grady did experience some minor interruptions overnight due to the Microsoft outage. However, there is no significant impact at this time.”

MARTA

The MARTA website and real-time service information system is down. Riders also can’t purchase fares online, but can buy them at the stations.

Bus, Rail, and Streetcar services are operating normally after some issues earlier on Friday.

“The outage did cause some mechanical issues in the trains earlier resulting in lost trips but they are all running fine now. Alerts were delayed in being sent to passengers because of the outage as well,” a MARTA spokeswoman told Channel 2.

Roswell

The City of Roswell IT department is working to fix its issues. The city phones are down and officials aren’t able to issue permits or complete records requests.

The Roswell police department said it’s still able to respond to incidents.

“We want to assure you that 911 and police patrol services are uninterrupted, and we are always ready if you need us, Roswell.”

Wellstar Hospital

“Wellstar was affected by the global IT outage. Our systems are now coming back online. We remain focused on the health and safety of every patient. Patients who have a procedure scheduled today should contact the facility where their procedure is scheduled to coordinate care.”

Northside Hospital

In an email to Channel 2′s Tom Regan the hospital group said they are “working successfully through the issues. Patient care has been relatively unaffected.

