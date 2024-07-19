IT outage: Frustrations build for Atlanta passengers, airlines issuing travel waivers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Travelers are scrambling Friday morning after a ground stop was issued for several major airlines, including at the world’s busiest airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s because of a worldwide IT outage. Some flights have resumed, but the airlines warned there could be additional delays and cancelations on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport who were impacted by the ground stops.

“We rebooked with United to fly out this morning and woke up to a notification that our United Airlines was also canceled due to the systems being down,” one passenger told Gehlbach.

“Spirit would say absolutely nothing but they would tell me then they had me relay to probably 120 people,” another passenger said.

RELATED STORIES:

Just after 8 a.m., Delta announced that some flights have resumed, but they expect other flights to be delayed or cancelled. They are issuing a travel waiver for customers who booked flights today.

“The fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before July 24, in the same cabin of service as originally booked. If travel is rebooked after July 24, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking,” Delta wrote in a statement.

United Airlines is also offering a waiver. Passengers can make changes at United.com or on the United app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Gov. Kemp announces list of projects connected to historic $1.5B infrastructure plan

©2024 Cox Media Group