Atlanta airport becomes extremely crowded as delays and cancellations continue into the week

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Atlanta airport went from the World’s Busiest airport to perhaps the world’s most crowded airport, for the wrong reasons.

It’s been three days of what passengers described as a complete meltdown from the ongoing global IT outage.

During WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where there was still chaos.

As of 11 p.m., there were still 1,100 delays and more than 600 cancellations.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Delta Air Lines is not allowing unaccompanied minors to book new flights, and those already booked will not be allowed to fly until at least Tuesday.

Delta CEO Ed Bastain said that one of their crew tracking tools was impacted by the IT outage making it hard to process the changes.

Also, passengers have been waiting so long that they are sitting in chairs while in line for customer assistance.

“I’ve been up for the last 40 hours at two different airports...slept on two different airport floors,” said traveler Anthony Augugliaro.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is taking the brunt of the number of delays and cancellations. According to data reported but Flight Aware, nearly half of all canceled flights in Atlanta were Delta.

“I finally booked a flight today but it’s on Tuesday morning, but I had to book it through Southwest,” said traveler Damond Washington.

Delta issued an apology and is now offering travel waivers for passengers who have been stranded for days. But still, many people are sleeping on floors and on top of their luggage.

“It just feels like no one cares about us,” said Augugliaro.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Delta officials said they are, “communicating directly with impacted customers, offering an acknowledgment of the disruption, an apology and the issuance of SkyMiles Program miles or a travel voucher.”

“No one is making it easy for us,” said Augugliaro.

And while vouchers and waivers are helpful, passengers are frustrated because even the alternatives require a long wait.

Whether it’s in an airport or ground transportation, most traveler are still a long way from their destination.

“I was ready to take a 15-hour Greyhound home from here,” said Augugliaro.

There are also several bags of luggage and travelers are likely stuck at another airport.

That’s why city officials from College Park made care packages for many travelers who need personal care items.

They were given out on Sunday and gone within a few minutes.

