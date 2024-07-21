Congregation gathers for Sunday service in parking lot of 200-year-old Ga. church that burned down

ZEBULON, Ga. — A Georgia congregation isn’t letting a fire that burned their 200-year-old church building stop them from having a Sunday service.

Just days after a historic church in Pike County was struck by lightning and burned to the ground, Zebulon United Methodist Church gathered in the parking lot.

The church live-streamed its service on social media with the rubble of the church in the background.

After the fire, Pastor Arianna Eberle told Channel 2 Action News that lightning struck the steeple and burned half of the building. But because of the age of the building, firefighters had to tear down the sanctuary to put the fire out.

She said Zebulon United Methodist was 202 years old and it was the first place of faith in Pike County. The church was also the last standing Methodist church in Pike County, she said.

It’s unclear if the church will be rebuilt in its long-standing location or if they will move to a new location.

