Pastor says lightning strike sparked fire that burned down 200-year-old church in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Pike County church is now gone after being destroyed in a fire.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Zebulon United Methodist Church on Griffin Street caught fire.

The pastor of the church, Pastor Arianna Eberle, spoke with Channel 2 Action News about what happened.

She said the church was struck by lightning at the steeple and that’s what caused the fire.

Half of the building was destroyed in the fire and since the structure was so old, firefighters had to tear the sanctuary down to get the fire out.

The pastor shared photos of the church after the damage.

The pastor said Zebulon United Methodist was 202 years old and it was the first place of faith in Pike County.

The church was also the last standing Methodist church in Pike County.

Zebulon United Methodist after fire

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Pike County Fire Department for more details but they have not gotten back to us.

This was the second fire suspected of being caused by a lightning strike.

Earlier Wednesday, a fire ripped through townhomes and an apartment complex in metro Atlanta. Fire officials suspect a lightning strike may have been the cause of the fire.

