Harris urges Georgians to vote in ‘most consequential elections of our lifetime’ during Atlanta stop

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris brought her campaign to Lakewood Amphitheater on Saturday where she pushed the crowd to go and vote early just like Georgia’s Jimmy Carter.

He was there when Harris landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and met Georgia’s Congressional delegation on the tarmac, along with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

They were then quickly whisked off to the main event at Lakewood Amphitheater where she was greeted by several thousand enthusiastic supporters, including Atlanta’s own Usher.

“Let me make certain I’m talking to my Atliens out here,” Usher told the crowd.

Harris entered the amphitheater to loud applause and later implored people to get out the vote.

“So Atlanta, we have 17 days left. Seventeen days left in one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime,” Harris said.

The Vice President hit on familiar themes promoting her own economic plan while criticizing her opponent former President Donald Trump over reproductive rights and Jan. 6.

The Trump campaign released a statement Saturday about Harris’ stop in Atlanta, saying: “Kamala Harris is back in Georgia today because she’s finally realized her strategy of gaslighting Georgians isn’t quite sticking. Georgia families remember what life was like four years ago – lower prices, more money in our pockets, no wars and a closed southern border. Kamala’s desperate, last-minute plea to win over Georgians proves how out of touch she is and why Georgia will vote to send President Trump back to the White House this November.”

At this late stage of the campaign, most voters have already made up their minds, so it will boil down to which candidate can get their base to the polls.

Harris reminded the crowd that former President Jimmy Carter cast his ballot for her just days after his 100th birthday.

“If Jimmy Carter can vote early, you can too,” Harris told the crowd

Harris will spend the night in Atlanta and then will speak at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County on Sunday.

