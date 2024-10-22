Bruce Springsteen to join Kamala Harris, Barack Obama for rally in Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen will headline a campaign stop in Atlanta for Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

Former President Barack Obama will also be with them to try and convince voters to cast their ballots for Harris in the November election.

Early voting is underway here in Georgia and has already shattered records from previous years.

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows the race remains neck-and-neck between Harris and former President Donald Trump, with just over 8% of likely voters saying they were undecided over who to vote for.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 1.7 million people had already voted in Georgia.

