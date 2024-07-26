Six Flags Over Georgia officially implements new chaperone policy

MABLETON, Ga. — Guests at Six Flags Over Georgia saw multiple signs posted before entering the park on Friday, about the theme park’s new chaperone policy.

The theme park began implementing the policy at 4 p.m. on Friday. Guests 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older to enter and stay in the park past 4 p.m.

A number of parkgoers told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they are happy about the new policy.

“I’m glad they put it in place. Lately, kids have been acting a little out of hand. We gotta keep our eyes on them,” said Sandra Hilliard. “I think that it’s good for them to have chaperones so they don’t get out of place,” said Deasia West.

The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo ID with a date of birth at ticket entry. Pictures of IDs will not be accepted.

One chaperone can go with no more than 10 guests, ages 15 or younger per day.

The theme park said that the chaperone must accompany their party during arrival and remain with them inside the park during their visit. They must also be available by phone throughout their stay

Any guests 15 years old or younger found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be asked to leave.

The policy applies to all Six Flags Over Georgia ticket and season pass holders.

Guests are encouraged to report any violations of the Guest Code of Conduct or suspicious activity to the nearest team members or security personnel.

A statement from the theme park reads in part:

“Our guests expect and deserve a safe, family-friendly atmosphere when they visit Six Flags Over Georgia. We’re also headed into our busiest time of the year, accordingly, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags Entertainment Company want to take additional measures to meet that expectation. We believe these actions will help ensure that Six Flags Over Georgia remains what it has been for decades – a place where generations of families and friends can enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward,” said the company

The Mayor of Mableton released this statement about the new policy:

As the Mayor of Mableton, I am pleased to see Six Flags taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors. The merger with Cedar Fair has brought about a positive change, adopting a standard policy across all parks that will help ensure the park remains a fun and safe environment for all attendees. I wholeheartedly agree with Six Flags that safety should always be our top priority. I applaud them for taking this step. It’s a proactive measure that underscores their commitment to creating a safe environment for everyone. I have been an advocate for such changes as I have engaged with residents living in and around the Six Flags area who expressed concerns about unaccompanied minors at the park. Additionally, Six Flags has already made notable improvements to ensure a better experience, such as better lighting, improved traffic flow for pickup and drop-off areas, and an enhanced security presence. These enhancements, along with the new chaperone policy, are particularly timely as we approach the busy Fright Fest season.

I am thankful for the strong partnership between Six Flags and the City of Mableton. Their commitment to safety and community well-being is commendable, and I am optimistic about the positive impact these measures will have on our community,” said Mayor Michael Owens.

