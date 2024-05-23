Six Flags Over Georgia announces 2024 events schedule for ‘most vibrant summer ever’

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia said they’re getting ready for their “most vibrant summer ever,” and that on top of being open daily from Friday to July 28, they’re adding “new vibes.”

The 2024 season marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Harbor water park and to celebrate, Six Flags says they’re going to have an all-new Summer Vibes Festival.

Starting on Friday, the park opens for its summer season, operating Thursday through Sunday, with extra hours until July 28.

Among the various Summer Vibes festival events, Six Flags said they’re going to have the following entertainment scheduled:

Six Festival Zones: From the moment guests step into the park, they’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color. Experience specialty art installations and photo opportunities with Under the Sun, Splash of Color, Surfin’ USA, Butterfly Hill, Forgotten Grotto, and Wacky Wavy Way;

Six Flags said they’re also holding a few other events over the summer, including:

Pride Month Celebration: Six Flags Over Georgia is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month this June. While in the park, guests will experience Pride-themed decorations and photo ops, a medley of Pride anthems incorporated into the new Surfin’ USA live show and the new rainbow LED lightshow, Splash of Color, located in the Georgia arbor. Six Flags Over Georgia is proud to support Lost N Found Youth this summer. The Atlanta-based nonprofit exists to end homelessness for all LGBTQ+ youth providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently. In support, the park will be donating a portion of Pride merchandise proceeds collected in the month of June to Lost N Found Youth. Six Flags Pride merchandise is available to purchase in multiple in-park locations, including Attitudes retail location.

On top of the events this summer, Six Flags is promoting a “Go All Out” special with discounts on food and merchandise, free parking and reduced-price bring-a-friend tickets for Pass Holders.

