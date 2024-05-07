Fernbank unveils new summer event, will include ‘Weird Science’ and ‘Creature Quest’

There’s an all-new reason to visit Fernbank Museum!

This summer, head to Fernbank after work, after school and after hours to enjoy the new summer series, “Fernbank... but Later.”

Fernbank is expanding its evening offerings to include an exciting, curiosity-driven environment that will bring interesting scientific themes into Atlanta’s buzzing summertime social scene. The events offer experiences that are not only engaging for adults, but also fun for all ages. Light bites and drinks will be available for purchase, including options for non-alcoholic beverages and other libations for those who are ages 21 and up.

“Fernbank... but Later: Weird Science,” kicks off on May 31 with extended-hours access to Fernbank’s impressive array of indoor exhibits and outdoor nature explorations. The inaugural theme for the new summer series, “Weird Science,” will invite guests to explore the quirky, odd, curious and totally weird side of science through a variety of hands-on explorations, exclusive activities and unique experiences. The series continues on the last Friday of each month through September with changing themes for each event.

Fernbank will host a variety of fun and interactive activities each night. “Weird Science” is set to include sound experiments, dry ice bubble formations, electricity investigations, a scavenger hunt and more.

Thematic programming will continue later this summer, with June’s theme “Naturally aMAZEing,” featuring evening access to Fernbank’s special summertime exhibit, “A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature.” Opening June 8, the new special exhibit is an interactive and immersive experience that highlights four separate types of patterns found in the world. The crown jewel of this exhibit is an impressive 1,700 sq. ft mirror maze that reflects fractal patterns — a phenomenon created by repeating a simple process over and over in an ongoing feedback loop. The outdoor nature exhibit Forest Forms, available in WildWoods from June 29- Sept. 29, will also be open for guests to explore larger-than-life metal sculptures of flowers and animals.

Additional event themes include “Creature Quest” on July 26, “Fossil Friday” on August 30 and “Stellar Science” on September 27. For more information and to purchase tickets to “Fernbank... but Later,” please visit FernbankMuseum.org/Later

Fernbank hosts a variety of other evening experiences in addition to Fernbank...but Later, including the popular adult science nights, Fernbank After Dark; a fun and science-driven exploration just for teens during Teen Invasion on July 13; and the nighttime science, art and nature experience WildWoods: AGLOW from late-fall to winter (2024-25 dates to be announced).





