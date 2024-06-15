Atlanta rapper Jeezy, wife Jeannie Mai divorce finalized after 9 months

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After nine months of going back and forth, Atlanta rapper Jeezy and TV host Jeannie Mai are officially divorced.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News show the couple settled their divorce in Fulton County earlier this week.

To keep details of the divorce settlement, including child support and property divisions, private, a judge had the case sealed.

The rapper, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, filed for divorce in September after just two years of marriage.

In the divorce filing, Jeezy said their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there is “no hope for reconciliation.”

In December, 46-year-old Jenkins submitted a request for a temporary custody hearing, claiming Mai, 45, is “gatekeeping” their child. The couple shares a daughter, 2-year-old Monaco.

Hours later, Mai filed a counterclaim accusing Jeezy of infidelity and stated that she is seeking “primary temporary and permanent physical custody” of their child together until a parenting plan can be worked out between the two, according to court documents.

In Mai’s filing, she insinuated that Jeezy cheated on her. The document said the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before they were married and went on to say that “the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

Mai ultimately released the counterclaim when the divorce was settled this week.

