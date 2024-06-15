It’s the hottest day so far this year. Here’s what you need to know.

ATLANTA — Saturday is going to see the hottest temperatures so far this year.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says highs will get close 100 degrees.

She says that even overnight, temperatures will stay high.

Sunday temperatures will remain high, but will be slightly lower than those on Saturday.

This week, Severe Weather Team 2 has been preparing you for a dangerous heat wave to move through metro Atlanta over the weekend.

To stay safe in the heat, limit your time outdoors and make sure to stay hydrated.

Here are some things you can do to protect yourself from the sun and high temperatures over the weekend:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

As Atlanta experiences a dangerous heatwave, experts tell Channel 2 how it affects air quality





