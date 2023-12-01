Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of cheating, he says she’s gatekeeping their child, court documents say

ATLANTA — In the latest round of back and forth between Atlanta rapper Jeezy and his wife, TV host Jeannie Mai, Mai is accusing Jeezy of infidelity, according to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

The rapper filed for divorce in September after just two years of marriage.

In the divorce filing, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins said their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there is “no hope for reconciliation.”

In a more recent filing, from Nov. 30, Jeezy is now requesting a temporary hearing. The filing claims that the couple’s 2-year-old daughter has been staying with Jeannie Mai at their Los Angeles home. Since filing the divorce, attorneys for Jeezy claim the couple had agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023.

According to the filing from Nov. 30, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before they were married and went on to say that “the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The filing does not name any names as to the insinuation of the affair, but the document goes on to say that Mai “reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

The document also claims that Jeezy and Mai were not separated when he filed for divorce, despite what Jeezy’s initial claims said.

In the original divorce filing, it said Jeezy was seeking joint custody of the couple’s daughter.

In Thursday’s response, it said Mai was seeking “primary temporary and permanent physical custody” of their child together until a parenting plan can be worked out between the two.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. for the couple.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Prosecutors call witnesses to link 2013 carjacking to YSL gang during Fulton County RICO trial





©2023 Cox Media Group