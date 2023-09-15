Atlanta

‘No hope for reconciliation:’ Rapper Young Jeezy files for divorce from TV host after just 2 years

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images) (Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — After just two years of marriage, Atlanta native and rapper Young Jeezy has filed for divorce from TV host Jeannie Mai.

According to court filings, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and Jeannie Mai were married on March 27, 2021, but are currently separated.

The filing states that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there is “no hope for reconciliation”.

Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of the couple’s daughter.

In regards to finances, court documents state the two signed a prenuptial agreement in 2021 and there should be division of assets and debts.

