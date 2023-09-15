Family displaced, firefighter injured in Cobb County house fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family has been displaced and a firefighter was injured in a house fire near Stilesboro Crossing.

Cobb County Fire confirmed that crews were on the scene of the fire at the 1600 block of Kennesaw Due West Rd NW. before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The fire has been put out and the residents made it out safely, according to Cobb County Fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries sustained during search operations and one occupant was taken to a local hospital with a medical emergency.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

