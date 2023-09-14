Water rescues underway after heavy rain moves through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Numerous water rescues are underway in downtown Atlanta Thursday afternoon after heavy rain caused flash flooding on roads and highways, according to emergency officials.

According to Triple Team Traffic there is flooding on I-20/wb before I-75/85 and only the left lane is open.

Cars were being removed from the parking garage under the Fulton County courthouse due to flooding.

Viewers sent videos of cars submerged on several metro Atlanta roads.

Serious flooding across Atlanta now, numerous water rescues ongoing. Remember "turn around, don't drown." Don't drive into flooded roads. https://t.co/6YgCthTBQm — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 14, 2023

The flooding comes after a severe thunderstorm moved through Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties, dumping heavy rain.

