5 arrested after discovery of body in trunk leads to “house of horrors” in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have been arrested after the discovery of a body in a trunk outside a popular Gwinnett County spa led to a “house of horrors” where the victim was beaten and starved to death.

Investigators said that on Tuesday at around 10:50 p.m., someone called to report a body inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar outside of Jeju, a Korean spa and sauna.

At the time, investigators couldn’t tell the victim’s gender because of decomposition.

Johnson learned Thursday that four people have been arrested and charged with felony murder, imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing a death. They are identified as Joonhyun Lee, Joonho Lee, Hyunji Lee and Gawon Lee. A 14-year-old juvenile who has not been identified was also arrested on murder charges.

According to arrest warrants, the victim found dead in the trunk was first starved and beaten for weeks until he or she eventually died. Police believe the suspects started starving the victim on August 3. It’s not clear when the victim died.

Detectives believe the five suspects played a role in the victim’s death and then helped conceal the body in the parking lot of the spa.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police believe the suspects knew the victim or were even related to him or her.

Decomposing body found in trunk of silver Jaguar outside of popular Gwinnett sauna, police say

