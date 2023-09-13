Body found in trunk of a car outside of popular Gwinnett sauna, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating after a person was found dead in the trunk of a car.

On Tuesday at 10:50 p.m., police said they got a call from a man and were dispatched to a suspicious activity call at the Jeju Sauna on Gwinnett Place Drive in Duluth.

On arrival, police said the man said that he believed there was a dead body inside of a vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police confirmed there was a body in the trunk of a silver Jaguar.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how the man suspected there was a body in the trunk of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said investigators and homicide detectives, crime scene investigators, as well as the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and are processing the scene at this time.

