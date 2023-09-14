Scattered showers, storms expected this afternoon

ATLANTA — It’ll be a relatively dry start to the day Thursday, but later in the afternoon expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the metro, especially on the south side of town.

Severe Weather Team 2 says to expect scattered rain and storms to pop up beginning in the mid-afternoon.

Prior to that, conditions will be mostly cloudy with some scattered sun.

What to expect today:

Dry morning with cooler temps

Isolated storms and showers, especially on the southside in the afternoon

More showers expected on Friday

