Atlanta

Scattered showers, storms expected this afternoon

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Rain

ATLANTA — It’ll be a relatively dry start to the day Thursday, but later in the afternoon expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the metro, especially on the south side of town.

Severe Weather Team 2 says to expect scattered rain and storms to pop up beginning in the mid-afternoon.

Prior to that, conditions will be mostly cloudy with some scattered sun.

What to expect today:

  • Dry morning with cooler temps
  • Isolated storms and showers, especially on the southside in the afternoon
  • More showers expected on Friday

