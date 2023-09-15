Heavy rain leads to flooding and headaches for students at Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA — Xzavier Boykin just wanted to get a ride and go to work, but Uber after Uber kept canceling on him.

The reason, Clark Atlanta University was drenched in rain and many roads had become impassable.

According to a statement from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, parts of the campus received three hours’ worth of rain in 15 minutes.

With so much rain, water started to creep into dorms.

“People were literally kicking through water,” Boykin said.”It was extremely scary because it was a hazard. There are a lot of electrical devices going on. I know multiple people who had their kitchen flooded and a lot of damage has already been done.”

A video that multiple students say was at another university dorm shows waste high water flooding a hallway, where water pressure trapped a woman’s leg in a doorway.

Students off campus also dealt with the flooding.

Miyonna Paris returned from class to find that water had picked up her car and made it travel across the street, filling the inside with water.

“You open up the car door, and there is nothing but water that flows out.” Paris said. “How did my heavy car get lifted up and float?”

Clark Atlanta University said in a statement, “All students living in the residential areas affected by flooding are in the process of being relocated to new housing.”

Students from the organization Lifting Up Our Voices held a rally Tuesday night, offering pizza and games to students displaced by the floods.

