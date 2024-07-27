‘It’s about the kids.’: Metro Atlanta steps up to help Stuff the Bus!

ATLANTA — We put out the call and people across the metro responded to help stuff the bus once again this year, helping to give kids a proper to start the new school year.

Mary Margret and Anna-Kate were among the first to arrive Saturday morning at the Kroger in Marietta, bringing new school supplies to help “Stuff the Bus.”

The two young girls, who came with their dad, brought in the school supplies as donations and left with something meaningful in return.

“We’re learning about gratefulness and thankfulness at home. Ironically, we had a long discussion about that yesterday and thought this was divine providence this morning when we saw something pop up on the news,” father Erik Woodson said.

This year, Channel 2 Action News ramped up the initiative by stationing buses at eight metro Atlanta locations to receive donations.

The contributions go to the Children’s Restoration Network to support children in the unhoused and foster care communities.

Channel 2 Action News has partnered with CRN for two decades, working to make a difference in the lives of children in need.

Ivy Offordum, a Cobb County retiree, also stopped by with backpacks and binders.

“It’s about the kids. Everybody needs help today, in one way or another. So if that’s the least I do,” she said.

The generosity of local residents like Mary Margret, Anna-Kate, and Ivy is helping to ensure that children in need have the school supplies they require for the upcoming school year.

If you were not able to make it out on Saturday, you can still make a donation by CLICKING HERE.

