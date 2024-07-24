Stuff the Bus wouldn’t be possible without our Channel 2 viewers and their donations

They are three of our favorite words at Channel 2: Stuff the Bus!

Our biggest community event of the year returns on Saturday at eight locations across metro Atlanta. Before kids go back to school, Channel 2 and our partners at Children’s Restoration Network will stuff the bus with new, donated school supplies for children in need.

But the event wouldn’t be possible without viewers like you.

Last July, Channel 2 viewers joined us to stuff seven buses with over 6,000 backpacks filled with brand new school supplies.

“I think it’s important for people who have children or don’t have children to give back to their local communities,” donor April West said.

“They can be such a it’s your self-esteem when you see other kids have their own materials and they don’t,” Kimmy Trimble said.

“I wanted to be a blessing to the kids as they prepare to go back,” Renee Ruffin said.

MORE STUFF THE BUS

This year, Channel 2 is going bigger with buses at eight metro Atlanta locations.

“Stuff the Bus is something so special. For me personally, I love my particular location and I love that I get to meet viewers,” Channel 2′s Lori Wilson said. “So all the time we’re communicating with you guys. But today is the one day where we can look at you in the eyes and just say, ‘Thank you so much for your support of our community.’”

The donations go to help the Children’s Restoration Network support children in the unhoused and foster care communities.

Channel 2 has a long standing partnership with CRN, 20 years strong and counting.

“Together, people can do a lot of things when we work together and but our heart and soul into it,” CRN co-founder Cliff Kinsey said.

You can get in on the spirit this year and one of our eight locations. We will have buses ready to be filled with your donations in Kennesaw, Marietta, Vinings, Duluth, Sugarloaf, Decatur, southwest Atlanta and our WSB-TV studios in midtown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Stuff the Bus 2024: A behind-the-scenes look at how Stuff the Bus impacts students in Georgia

©2024 Cox Media Group