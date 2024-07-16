Stuff the Bus 2024: Here are the locations to donate school supplies on July 27

ATLANTA — Are you ready to Stuff the Bus?

WSB-TV and our community partners with the Children’s Restoration Network will be at eight locations throughout metro Atlanta on July 27.

Each location will have a bus that we need your help to stuff with supplies for students in need. Your favorite WSB-TV anchors and reporters will be on hand to help collect and organize the supplies.

Here are the drop-off locations. Click on the location of your choice to load the destination into your phone’s map apps.

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Stuff the Bus 2024: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed

©2024 Cox Media Group