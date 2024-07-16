Local

Stuff the Bus 2024: Here are the locations to donate school supplies on July 27

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Are you ready to Stuff the Bus?

WSB-TV and our community partners with the Children’s Restoration Network will be at eight locations throughout metro Atlanta on July 27.

Each location will have a bus that we need your help to stuff with supplies for students in need. Your favorite WSB-TV anchors and reporters will be on hand to help collect and organize the supplies.

Here are the drop-off locations. Click on the location of your choice to load the destination into your phone’s map apps.

Channel 2, WSB-TV1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

American Signature Furniture3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

Delta Community Credit Union3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

Kroger1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

Kroger6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

Kroger3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

Kroger2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Stuff the Bus 2024: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read