Stuff the Bus: How our annual back-to-school event comes together with your help

For the past 20 years, WSB-TV has had the pleasure of being part of something that is bigger than us.

Each summer, WSB-TV and our community partners host Stuff the Bus to collect school supplies that students need for the school year. Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship takes a look at how Stuff the Bus all comes together every year with your help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thousands of backpacks have been collected over the years and that means thousands of smiling faces.

Cliff Kinsey is the founder of the Children’s Restoration Network. He is the one who started Stuff the Bus more than 20 years ago.

“The first year we did it at the West End Seventh Day Adventist Church. It took three days to fill up one bus. Now, we’re doing seven [buses] and four hours,” Kinsey told Channel 2 Action News during our 2023 Stuff the Bus last year.

“And because of this campaign, that means that those kids are going to know they’re not forgotten,” Kinsey said.

MORE COMMUNITY NEWS

All of the backpacks make their way into our communities through amazing organizations, including Hearts to Nourish Hope.

“You excited about your new book bag?” Channel 2′s Karyn Greer asks one student at a donation event.

“Yes. I love the color because it’s actually my favorite color.”

It’s because of people like you and the organizations, children all over Georgia will start off another school year ready to take on the day.

You can join WSB-TV at eight locations across metro Atlanta on Saturday to donate supplies.

Click here for a list of locations and click here for what school supplies you can buy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Let's get ready to Stuff The Bus! (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group