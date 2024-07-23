Metro Atlanta nonprofit can’t wait for Stuff the Bus

ATLANTA — The countdown is on as kids are getting ready to go back to school. We’re just four days away from the 21st annual Stuff the Bus.

Saturday, Channel 2 Action News will be all over metro Atlanta collecting backpacks and school supplies.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in northwest Atlanta where one charity will distribute thousands of backpacks.

Jordan Barfield,17, was afraid he’d have to do without.

“I would have been at a real disadvantage,” Barfield said.

“It’s so important. Kids need to go to school proud,” said Yolanda Jackson, executive director of Nicole’s House of Hope.

The nonprofit has worked for years helping underserved families across metro Atlanta. For the second straight year, they are partnering with WSB-TV and the Children’s Restoration Network for Stuff the Bus.

Nicole’s House of Hope will set up inside Allen Temple A.M.E. Church in northwest Atlanta on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A year ago, they distributed school supplies to 3,000 children, and groceries and household items to their families. Barfield was there that day.

“My whole school year was basically set. I was able to get through all of my classes and have everything I needed. I was very prepared and didn’t have to spend any money,” Barfield said.

Jackson says it’s a match made in heaven.

“It’s just amazing to be able to partner with the Children’s Restoration Network and Channel 2,” Jackson said.

