It’s time to Stuff the Bus! Here’s where you can donate school supplies TODAY

ATLANTA — Are you ready to Stuff the Bus?

WSB-TV and our community partners with the Children’s Restoration Network will be at eight locations throughout metro Atlanta today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each location will have a bus that we need your help to stuff with supplies for students in need. Your favorite WSB-TV anchors and reporters will be on hand to help collect and organize the supplies.

[PHOTOS: Channel 2 Goes Back to School]

Some students in north Georgia are already back in school and thousands more are heading back very soon. Here’s when each school district in metro Atlanta and north Georgia heads back to class.

Last July, Channel 2 viewers joined us to stuff seven buses with over 6,000 backpacks filled with brand-new school supplies.

You can donate anything from pencils and pens to markers and crayons to notebooks, binders, index cards and much more.

[Back 2 School: Here’s how Georgia school buses are checked for your child’s safety]

Here are the drop-off locations. Click on the location of your choice to load the destination into your phone’s map apps.

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown Atlanta 30309

American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta 30311

Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

Metro Atlanta nonprofit can’t wait for Stuff the Bus

©2024 Cox Media Group