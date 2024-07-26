Local

BACK 2 SCHOOL: First kids in north Georgia heading back to school Friday morning

Chattooga County Schools

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — It may still be July, but it’s time to head Back 2 School!

Friday is the first day of school for students up in Chattooga County.

Chattooga County Schools is also welcoming a new superintendent. Michelle Helie is taking over the school district’s top job for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I am honored to serve in a community dedicated to excellence and deeply rooted traditions,” she wrote in a letter to students, parents and staff. “As we embark on this new school year, let’s embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead with optimism and determination. Together, we will foster a culture of excellence, respect, and inclusivity where every student is supported and valued.”

Chattooga County Superintendent Michelle Helie (Chattooga County Schools)

