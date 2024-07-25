Back 2 School: Is your child’s school district fully staffed?

ATLANTA — Across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, students are getting ready to head back to the classroom.

Chattooga County is the first district to head back on Friday, July 26.

Channel 2 Action News is checking with districts across north Georgia to make sure they’re fully staffed and ready for kids to come back.

Here are the current number of open positions for teachers and paraprofessionals that several districts have.

Note: This list will be updated as Channel 2 Action News receives more information.

Banks County Schools

Banks County School District spokespeople say they are fully staffed and ready to welcome students for the first day on Thursday, August 1.

Cherokee County Schools

Spokespeople with the Cherokee County School District say 99.8% of their teacher positions are filled with fewer than 10 vacancies. They also have fewer than 10 vacancies for paraprofessionals, meaning 97.8% of those positions are filled. Their first fay of school is Thursday, August 1.

Dawson County Schools

Every Dawson County School District classroom has a teacher, and they have just one paraprofessional position open in the county. The first day of school is Friday, August 2.

DeKalb County Schools

One of the larger school districts on this list, DeKalb County School District officials report 186 teacher openings and 123 paraprofessional openings. But spokespeople say “that figure is being reduced continuously by our amazing HR staff.” The first day of school is Monday, August 5.

Fayette County Schools

Spokespeople with the Fayette County School District say they currently have seven teacher positions and 11 paraprofessional positions. The first day of school is Monday, August 5.

Fulton County Schools

Fulton County School District officials say they have 68 general education teacher positions and 23 special education positions open, but because of the district’s size, that means they are 99% staffed. Students will be back in class on Monday, August 5.

Griffin-Spalding County Schools

The Griffin-Spalding County School System says there are currently 24 teacher and paraprofessional openings across the district, which they say is in line with recent years. Their students head back to school on Monday, August 5.

Hall County Schools

Hall County spokespeople say they’ve got 10 teacher positions and 13 paraprofessional positions open. Their first day of school is Friday, August 2.

Jackson County Schools

The Jackson County School District says they’re fully staffed and ready to welcome back students on Thursday, August 1.

Jasper County Schools

Jasper County School District officials say they have three teacher positions and one paraprofessional position open. Students will be back in school on Wednesday, August 7.

Meriwether County Schools

In Meriwether County, district spokespeople say there are five open positions. Their first day of school is Friday, August 9.

Rabun County Schools

Officials with the Rabun County School District say they are looking for one high school science teacher and three paraprofessionals. The first day of school is Tuesday, August 6.

White County Schools

Over in White County, school district spokespeople say they’re looking for just one paraprofessional. Students head back to class on Friday, August 2.

