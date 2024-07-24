Hundreds of Clayton County classrooms don’t have teachers days before school starts back

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — With just a little more than a week until the new school year, Clayton County Public Schools is looking for hundreds of teachers to get into classrooms.

The school district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they currently have 244 teacher vacancies across the district.

The first day of school for students is Thursday, August 1. Staff begin their preplanning days on Friday.

To help fill some of those positions, the school district is hosting a hiring fair on Wednesday.

The fair is being held at the M.D. Roberts School of the Arts on Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can register for the fair by clicking here.

