Back 2 School: How to help your kids catch up on their reading, math and writing skills

ATLANTA — Research shows kids lose some learning during the summer months. With a new school year just weeks away, getting them prepared can make a huge difference.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with the owner of an education company about the best ways to help your child succeed.

“I think the start of the school year causes a little anxiety for most of us,” Learning RX owner Susie McDaniel told Wilson.

McDaniel said before kids head back to school, it’s important to prepare. Mom Eve Mayfield agrees.

“Always trying to keep that brain going, because that summer slide is real,” she said.

“Everyday, just spend a little more time on reading, math and writing,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel uses brain games for her students.

She told Wilson that even if your kids haven’t opened up a book this summer, there are simple ways to get them ready for free.

Older kids can get with their friends like a book club. For younger kids, reading together with mom, dad or an older sibling can make it fun.

“If they can read even just a little bit...have them read one line, you do the next,” she said.

McDaniel added that math is easy to work into everyday life, too.

“If you’re cooking or baking at home, you can have your kids work along with you and help you with the measurements,” she said. “If you’re traveling, you can have them help you figure out mpg or estimated time of arrival.”

When it comes to writing, just a few minutes every day can make a difference. Don’t forget to make it fun with a special journal or pen.

“They can also write about things they’ve done over the summer, camps or movies they’ve seen,” McDaniel said.

She added that it doesn’t take a lot of time, just the intention. Mayfield hopes that it will help her 10-year-old have a great year.

“Being mentally in a better space around learning and reading. I think that’s just going to make him more excited for that first day,” the mother said.

