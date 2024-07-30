Mom shares sweet photo of her and toddler son crying over older son going back 2 school

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mom shared a sweet photo of herself and her toddler in tears as her older son went back to school Tuesday morning.

Marie Leesa, who lives in Lamar County, shared the photo of she and her 2-year-old son Tye having an emotional moment as her older son, 13-year-old D.J., walked away from and towards the bus.

“Ya’ll, baby boy and I are not ok,” Marie wrote. “We were not ready for summer with big brother to be over and then to add in, freshmen year. I cannot be the only mama emotional this morning... counting down to fall break already!”

She shared another sweet photo of Tye with his eyes welled with tears.

“Between missing him and our outings and the way I’m praying over my child as he goes through the next 4 years... yeah I was a bit of a mess this morning!!” she wrote.

Marie wrote that D.J. had originally planned to home-school this year, but plans changed.

