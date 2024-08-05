Back 2 School: State’s biggest school districts return to classroom today

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Monday kicks off another back to school week across Georgia, including the state’s largest school districts.

The following districts return to the classroom on Monday: DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gilmer, Griffin-Spalding, Gwinnett, Heard and Lumpkin. It’s also the first day for Cleburne County, Ala. in the Channel 2 viewing area.

DEKALB

The state’s third largest school district is implementing a new cellphone policy when some students return to class on Monday.

DeKalb County Schools approved a pilot program at five middle schools and five high schools to place their phones in a magnet-sealed pouch. Administrators said cell phone use in class had gotten out of hand.

FAYETTE

Over a 120 new school teachers will begin their first year in Fayette County Schools on Monday. The district held a three-day seminar last week for teachers to get ready.

“We’re not interested in being average,” Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Patterson said. “We want to be the best.”

There will be 10 new principals in the district this fall at the following schools: Cleveland Elementary, Fayette LIFE Academy, Fayetteville Elementary , Flat Rock Middle, JC Booth Middle, Kedron Elementary, McIntosh High, Peeples Elementary, Rising Starr Middle and Starr’s Mill High.

FULTON

Fulton County Schools says it’s 99% staffed for the first day of school on Monday. The district says they want to make sure new educators feel supported heading into the new year.

“We want to give them that support and if not, we’ll help them find it. We just want them here for a very long time,” said Gonzalo Lacabo, the Chief of Human Resources for Fulton County Schools.

GRIFFIN-SPALDING

In Spalding County, the district wants to remind middle and high school students to check their backpacks before they head out the door. All Griffin-Spalding middle and high schools will once again have a clear bag policy this year.

“The entire bookbag should be transparent, clear plastic or see-through mesh, allowing the contents inside the bookbag to be known. Small purses (that are not clear) are allowed but should be smaller than 5 inches by 9 inches. Lunch boxes that are not clear are also allowed but should only be used to transport lunch,” according to the district.

A full back to school guide and FAQ section can be found here.

GWINNETT

The state’s largest school district will welcome over 1,700 new teachers and staff members for the 2024-2025 school year. Gwinnett County Public Schools only had a handful of vacancies to fill and expected that number to be zero by Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts told Channel 2 Action News that the district is in its third year of a five-year strategic plan.

“We want to ensure each and every child, every student has what they need academically, socially, emotionally, to be the very best version of themselves. And ultimately we want to make sure our students are literate, they know how to read, know how they write and communicate effectively since that’s what the world will demand of them once they leave us,” Watts said.

HEARD

All students in Heard County School System will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost. The district says it qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision for five years through the National School Lunch Program.

“We are excited to be able to provide such a wonderful cost saving advantage to our students and families,” Heard County School Superintendent Mike Roberts said. “Thanks to the USDA and our Director of Nutrition Randal Dodson for making this happen.”

Students will have to pay for any additional meals, ala carte items or other extras.

