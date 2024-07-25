Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship helps City Schools of Decatur kick off new year

DECATUR, Ga. — City Schools of Decatur and all the other school districts across metro Atlanta are getting ready to start another school year.

On Thursday, Channel 2′s resident hype man Fred Blankenship helped cheer on a gym full of teachers and staff at schools across Decatur.

The district held its 2024 Opening Day at Decatur High School on Thursday morning.

The event was meant to help get staff excited for the upcoming school.

Blankenship served as the keynote speaker.

“When you see me on TV, I want you to remember that you are looking at a 12-year-old little boy who dreamed of exactly doing this,” he told the crowd. “Because teachers and administrators and support staff like you told me that I could.”

City Schools of Decatur will welcome students back to the classroom on Tuesday, July 30.

